Amid a rough fourth season for North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, his legendary predecessor told Inside Carolina this week that "we've got the right guy." Roy Williams' backing of Davis comes as the Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC) are projected to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons.

"I know there's criticism out there," said Williams, who remains a fixture at North Carolina games. "But he's the nicest person I have ever known in my life, who is also fiercely competitive. And that's a hard combination to have. We've got the right guy."

UNC reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed last season and began the 2024-25 campaign ranked No. 9 in the AP poll. However, the Tar Heels struggled through one of the nation's toughest nonconference schedules and haven't won consecutive ACC games since a 5-1 start to league play.

"When I coached, people would ask me about somebody making criticisms or this needs to be done and that needs to be done, I didn't care," Williams said. "Because I told them that in my little finger, I had more passion for North Carolina basketball than both of you guys and the next people down the hall and the next person. I've got more than anybody, and that's what Coach Davis has got."

UNC is projected to win its next five games, per KenPom, beginning with a Wednesday night home tilt vs. NC State. If the Tar Heels can get hot, it could create a high-stakes showdown with No. 3 Duke to close the regular season on March 8.

Davis apprenticed under Williams as a UNC assistant from 2012-2021 before taking over following Williams' sudden retirement. His tenure has been a roller coaster ride highlighted by a surprise trip to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed in 2022. The Tar Heels began the following season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, but then became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament the same season. Amid the inconsistencies and the daunting task of following a three-time national champion in Williams, a passionate fanbase has directed ample criticism in Davis' direction.

"Hubert Davis is concerned with coaching his team," Williams said. "Coaching his assistants and coaching his team and representing the University of North Carolina. He's not going to be interested in somebody who works outside basketball or may work in basketball or whatever."