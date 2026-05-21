Todd Golden's loaded 2026-27 roster at Florida hits hyperdrive after Rueben Chinyelu opts out of NBA Draft

The buzz continues to grow around Florida basketball and its roster entering college basketball's 2026-27 campaign. On Thursday, double-double machine Rueben Chinyelu, who averaged 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in the front court as a junior, withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and will return for another run in Gainesville. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is the fifth player who played at least 20 minutes per game to announce his return to a sparkling lineup.

Now two years removed from winning a national championship under Todd Golden before dominating the SEC this past season, the Gators will take the court in 2026-27 with a loaded, star-laden and veteran rotation. Florida is an early frontrunner for preseason No. 1 heading into next year.

Chinyelu's return to Gainesville comes after star forward Thomas Haugh turned down the 2026 NBA Draft and potential lottery status to return to Florida for another season.

In addition to the bulk of Florida's starpower running it back, Golden has added four new players in the 2026 recruiting cycle who could get early minutes. The Gators 19-year-old center Arturas Butajevas, who has extensive experience with the Lithuanian national program, 7-foot prep senior Jones Lay out of Hickory, N.C., Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 22-year-old Slovenian forward Domen Petrović to finish out their expected rotation.

Golden, whose program is 103–41 (.715) overall over his four seasons, has three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament at Florida with wins in 30 of his last 36 games against league competition. Considering the top to bottom strength of the SEC, Golden's run is one of college basketball's most impressive during that stretch.

Florida's projected rotation in 2026-27

Boogie Fland, G: 11.6 PPG, 3.5 APG last season

Thomas Haugh, F: 17.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG

Alex Condon, F/C: 15.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG

Rueben Chinyelu, F/C: 10.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG

Urban Klavzar, G: SEC's Sixth Man of the Year



Denzel Aberdeen, F: 13.5 PPG at Kentucky



Domen Petrović, F



Arturas Butajevas, C



CJ Ingram, G

Viktor Mikic, C

Jones Lay, C



Alex Lloyd, G

Golden has constructed the Gators for sustained dominance. Heading into next season, this roster looks capable of carrying the program right back into the national championship conversation as one of the SEC's premier teams. Florida may actually be deeper and more versatile now than the group that helped elevate the program back among college basketball's elite two seasons ago with a couple future NBA Draft picks.

Everything starts with Haugh, a projected first-rounder who decided he wasn't done yet with his college experience. Haugh is a matchup nightmare who stretches defenses, rebounds at a high level and plays with an edge that defines winning basketball. Haugh averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, alongside frontcourt mate Alex Condon, another proven weapon who can score and protect the rim.

Florida knows explosive play is coming from Boogie Fland, who commands the backcourt as one of the team's best on-ball defenders. Most of the league's elite in the SEC lack roster continuity following offseason departures, but the defending champions hold an optimal outlook.

And the best news? Golden is staying put — despite NBA interest this spring — behind what he considers a top-5 accumulation of talent in the sport.

"The great thing for me and my family and our staff is we've been able to build Florida into a really consistent power right now," Golden told The Field of 68 this week. "I do believe we have a chance to be a Top-5 team again going into next season. We're back-to-back 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. It was hard work to get to this position.

"We're going to obviously lose a lot after this next season, but I'm really excited about a lot of the young guys that we were able to keep within our program. … We're going to get them through this year, they're going to help us and then, they're going to be great players for us when guys like Tommy Haugh and Alex Condon are no longer in our program."