Rumors of Justin Timberlake, Drake appearance could give Memphis most star-studded Midnight Madness lineup ever

It's entirely possible that Memphis and its new coach, Penny Hardaway, are about to pull off the most epic Midnight Madness event college basketball has ever seen.

The team's annual event held at FedExForum, which is slated for Oct. 4, is reportedly set to include Justin Timberlake, Drake, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and Blocboy JB, according to 92.9 ESPN's Jason Smith.

The university hasn't divulged any details or confirmed reports of a star-studded Midnight Madness lineup, and at this point, it may all be a surprise on event night. The only thing we know as of now is that, according to the Commercial Appeal, Hardaway promised the event would feature "local entertainment" and a "blue carpet experience."

Yo Gotti, a stage name for Mario Mims, is a neighbor of Hardaway's and a lifelong Memphis native. He's performed at previous Midnight Madness events for Memphis, so his appearance would come as no surprise. The same goes for Moneybagg Yo, another Memphian, though he's not performed at the event in the past.

As for Timberlake and Drake, arguably the biggest draws, we'll know soon enough whether Hardaway can draw them in. Timberlake, like Hardaway, is part of the Memphis Grizzlies' ownership group. He's also a Memphis native, as is Drake's father, so there's a connection there.

Drake also has a recent hit with Blocboy JB (yes, another Memphian) called "Look Alive" that would make his appearance a fan favorite because the location of the music video was filmed in Memphis.

Other midnight madness events at college basketball programs typically host one star -- Kansas will host 2 Chainz, and last year it hosted Lil Yachty, for instance -- but a multi-star event would set a new bar for the event not soon to be topped.

Memphis Madness is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 4.