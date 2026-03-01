Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Sunday. Rutgers is coming off a 79-72 loss to the Washington Huskies on Tuesday, while Maryland dropped a 74-61 decision at Nebraska on Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten), who are tied with Maryland for 15th in the conference, are 1-8 on the road. The Terrapins (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten), who have lost three of four, are 7-6 on their home court.

Tip-off from the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md., is set for noon ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 16-9, but Rutgers posted a 68-57 win on Feb. 15. Maryland is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Maryland picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rutgers vs. Maryland 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Maryland vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rutgers vs. Maryland over/under: 141.5 points Rutgers vs. Maryland money line: Rutgers +205, Maryland -255 Rutgers vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine Rutgers vs. Maryland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Rutgers vs. Maryland predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (141.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the past eight Rutgers games, and in two of the past five Maryland games. The Scarlet Knights are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Terrapins are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects Rutgers to have two players score 10.4 points or more, including Tariq Francis's projected 18.4 points. Maryland is projected to have five players score 11.6 or more points, led by David Coit, who is projected to score 16.6 points. The model is projecting 143 combined points as the Over clears in 56.1% of the time.

How to make Maryland vs. Rutgers picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Maryland and which side of the spread hits over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Maryland spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.