Georgetown Hoyas @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Georgetown 1-1, Rutgers 2-1

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be playing at home against the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Rutgers proved. They walked away with a 66-57 victory over the Bulldogs. The win made it back-to-back wins for Rutgers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rutgers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aundre Hyatt, who earned 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Georgetown last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to the Crusaders.

Despite their defeat, Georgetown saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rowan Brumbaugh, who earned 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Jayden Epps was another key contributor, earning 22 points.

The Scarlet Knights now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Hoyas, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

While only Rutgers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Rutgers is a big 9-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

