Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Indiana 10-4, Rutgers 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Indiana is 2-8 against Rutgers since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Indiana, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Hoosiers rang in the new year with a 71-65 win over the Buckeyes.

Indiana relied on the efforts of Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points, and Malik Reneau, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-77 loss to the Hawkeyes. Rutgers has struggled against Iowa recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Mawot Mag, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though they lost, Rutgers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iowa only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

The Hoosiers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Scarlet Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Indiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Rutgers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Rutgers has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.