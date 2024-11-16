Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Rutgers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Monmouth 47-30.

Rutgers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Monmouth 0-3, Rutgers 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Hawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena.

The experts predicted Monmouth would be headed in after a win, but N. Illinois made sure that didn't happen. Monmouth took a 79-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Illinois on Tuesday.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdi Bashir Jr., who had 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Bashir Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Temple on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, Monmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers won against Wagner last Wednesday with 75 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Monday. Rutgers walked away with a 75-65 victory over Saint Peter's. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Dylan Harper, who earned 24 points along with six rebounds, and Lathan Sommerville, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three blocks.

Monmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Rutgers, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Monmouth has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Monmouth beat Rutgers 73-67 when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Rutgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 21-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.