Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Ohio State 18-12, Rutgers 15-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.9% better than the opposition, a fact Ohio State proved on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 84-61 margin over the Wolverines.

Ohio State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Bruce Thornton out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Thornton didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against Michigan State two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights came up short against the Badgers on Thursday and fell 78-66. Rutgers has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jamichael Davis, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Rutgers' cause all that much against Nebraska on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Gavin Griffiths was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Buckeyes' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Scarlet Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Rutgers in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.