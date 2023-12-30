Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Rutgers looks much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 35-29, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Rutgers keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 2-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-12, Rutgers 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.78

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Rutgers. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 29-29 at halftime, Rutgers was not quite Miss. State's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights fell 70-60 to the Bulldogs. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 130.5 point over/under.

Aundre Hyatt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their 11th straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Hurricanes, falling 97-59. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-25.

Stonehill College's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tony Felder Jr., who scored 22 points, and Se'yphon Triplett who scored 16 points along with three steals. Triplett continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Stonehill College was Max Zegarowski's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Stonehill College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Miami pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 7-4. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9 rebounds per game. Given Rutgers' sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 27-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

