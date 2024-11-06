Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Wagner 0-0, Rutgers 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.24

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rutgers smashed the glass last season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they averaged 36.2.

Looking back to last season, Rutgers finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Wagner will seek to improve after finishing 13-15.

Looking forward, Rutgers is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Rutgers is a big 20-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

