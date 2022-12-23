Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Rutgers

Current Records: Bucknell 7-5; Rutgers 7-4

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU will be strutting in after a victory while the Bison will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bucknell came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, falling 81-71. Bucknell's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Xander Rice, who had 19 points, and guard Elvin Edmonds IV, who had 13 points.

Meanwhile, RU made easy work of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday and carried off an 81-57 win. RU got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Cam Spencer out in front picking up 15 points.

The Bison are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Bucknell, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

Bucknell is now 7-5 while RU sits at 7-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bucknell ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.10% on the season. But RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 10th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.