Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-6; Rutgers 4-1

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are 0-4 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU should still be riding high after a big win, while the Blue Devils will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like Central Connecticut State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Maine Black Bears 66-58.

As for RU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They made easy work of the Rider Broncs on Tuesday and carried off a 76-46 victory. RU relied on the efforts of center Clifford Omoruyi, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Cam Spencer, who had 19 points. This also makes it five games in a row in which Spencer has had at least three steals. Spencer's points were the most he has had all year.

Central Connecticut State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils are now 0-6 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 4-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. RU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them eighth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 24-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers have won all of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.