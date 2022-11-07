Who's Playing

Columbia @ Rutgers

What to Know

The Columbia Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jersey Mike's Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-22 year, the Lions are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. RU went 18-14 last season and made it as far as the NCAA tournament play-in game but was eliminated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 89-87.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Columbia will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.