Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Coppin State 5-11; Rutgers 8-4

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles are on the road again on Friday and play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State's 2022 ended with an 83-65 loss against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday. One thing holding Coppin State back was the mediocre play of guard Nendah Tarke, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Bucknell Bison typically have all the answers at home, but last Friday RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU took their contest at home with ease, bagging an 85-50 victory over the Bison. The Scarlet Knights were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. It was another big night for their center Clifford Omoruyi, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards along with six blocks.

The Eagles are now 5-11 while RU sits at 8-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coppin State is stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.9 on average. The Scarlet Knights' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 54.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.