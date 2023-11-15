The Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) will play their first game since a surprising loss to Holy Cross when they go on the road to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) on Wednesday night. Georgetown blew out Le Moyne in its season opener before falling to Holy Cross as a 17.5-point favorite on Saturday. Rutgers lost to Princeton in its first game, but it has responded with wins over Boston and Bryant. This is the first meeting between these programs in 10 years.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers is favored by 10 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Georgetown odds, while the over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown spread: Rutgers -10

Rutgers vs. Georgetown over/under: 133.5 points

Rutgers vs. Georgetown money line: Rutgers: -541, Georgetown: +400

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers got off to a slow start with its loss to Princeton, but it bounced back by covering the 22-point spread in its 69-45 win over Boston. Freshman guard Gavin Griffiths poured in 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting in the win, while senior forward Aundre Hyatt added 17 points and four rebounds. Hyatt led Rutgers with 19 points and eight boards in a 66-57 win over Bryant on Sunday.

Senior center Clifford Omoruyi posted a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in that game, and he is nearly averaging a double-double overall this season. Georgetown is coming off a brutal loss to Holy Cross, and it has four transfers/freshmen in its starting lineup. The Hoyas have only notched one road win in their last 20 road games, covering the spread once in their last six games overall.

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown has historically dominated this series, winning 12 of the last 13 head-to-head meetings. The Hoyas held an 11-point lead with eight minutes remaining against Holy Cross, and they only committed four turnovers in that game. They are led by proven head coach Ed Cooley, who is in his first year with the program, and they should continue to improve as the season progresses.

Texas transfer Rowan Brumbaugh leads Georgetown with 15.0 points per game, while Illinois transfer Jayden Epps scored 22 points against Holy Cross. Fairfield transfer Supreme Cook is Georgetown's top big man, averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Rutgers has only covered the spread once in its last six home games, and it is 1-5 in its last six games against Big East teams. See which team to pick here.

