Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Rutgers

Regular Season Records: Hofstra 24-9; Rutgers 19-14

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Jersey Mike's Arena in the first round of the NIT. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The point spread favored Hofstra last week, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-73 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Guard Jaquan Carlos put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 70-65 to the Purdue Boilermakers. RU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Derek Simpson (18), guard Cam Spencer (13), guard Paul Mulcahy (10), and center Clifford Omoruyi (10).

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hofstra have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 17th in college basketball. As for RU, they come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.