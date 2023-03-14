Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Rutgers

Regular Season Records: Hofstra 24-9; Rutgers 19-14

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Jersey Mike's Arena in the first round of the NIT. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pride were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 79-73 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaquan Carlos, who had 19 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, RU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 70-65 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Four players on RU scored in the double digits: guard Derek Simpson (18), guard Cam Spencer (13), guard Paul Mulcahy (10), and center Clifford Omoruyi (10).

Hofstra is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 10-5 ATS in away games but only 21-11 all in all.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hofstra have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 17th in college basketball. As for RU, they enter the contest with only 60.3 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.