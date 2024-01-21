The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the 14th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a key Big Ten battle on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten), who are 1-4 on the road this season, have won two of three, including an 87-82 overtime win over Nebraska on Wednesday. Rutgers is 0-1 against ranked teams this season. The Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten), who are 9-2 on their home court, have won six of their last eight games.

Tip-off from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 12-4, including a 76-58 win in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 2. The Fighting Illini are 11-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Illinois odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144. Before making any Illinois vs. Rutgers picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Illinois. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest betting trends and lines for Illinois vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -11

Rutgers vs. Illinois over/under: 144 points

Rutgers vs. Illinois money line: Rutgers +575, Illinois -851

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Illinois

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 15-2 in their last 17 games at home

Rutgers vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Illinois can cover

Senior forward Marcus Domask helps power the Fighting Illini offense. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.6 minutes of action. He scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and had one block in the first meeting this year. He has scored 20 or more points four times this season, and in three of the last five games. He has one double-double on the year, an 11-point and 11-assist effort in a 104-71 win over Fairleigh-Dickinson on Dec. 29.

Senior forward Quincy Guerrier, who is in his first year with the program after spending the past two years at Oregon, has started all 17 games he has played in. He is coming off a 16-point and 14-rebound effort in Thursday's 88-73 win over Michigan. It was his sixth double-double of the year. For the season, he is averaging 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes of action. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Rutgers can cover

Senior forward Aundre Hyatt, who is in his third year with the Scarlet Knights after spending two years at LSU, has started all 17 games this season. He is one of three players averaging double-figure scoring for Rutgers. In 27.5 minutes of play per game, he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists in the win over Nebraska on Wednesday.

Senior forward Mawot Mag is also a big part of Rutgers' success. In 30 minutes of action per game, he is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. In nine games, all starts, he has one double-double, including a 24-point and 10-rebound effort in an 86-77 loss at Iowa on Jan. 6. He scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals in Wednesday's win over Nebraska. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Illinois vs. Rutgers picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.