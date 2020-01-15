Rutgers vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Rutgers

Current Records: Indiana 13-3; Rutgers 12-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be playing in front of their home fans against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for RU in their past three games, so IU might be catching them at a good time.

It was close but no cigar for RU as they fell 54-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. G Jacob Young (16 points) was the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.

Meanwhile, IU didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday as they won 66-54. Among those leading the charge for IU was G Devonte Green, who had 19 points along with five boards.

The Scarlet Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Scarlet Knights are now 12-4 while the Hoosiers sit at 13-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Scarlet Knights enter the matchup with 46.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. IU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.