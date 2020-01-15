Rutgers vs. Indiana live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Rutgers vs. Indiana basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Rutgers
Current Records: Indiana 13-3; Rutgers 12-4
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be playing in front of their home fans against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for RU in their past three games, so IU might be catching them at a good time.
It was close but no cigar for RU as they fell 54-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. G Jacob Young (16 points) was the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
Meanwhile, IU didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday as they won 66-54. Among those leading the charge for IU was G Devonte Green, who had 19 points along with five boards.
The Scarlet Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Scarlet Knights are now 12-4 while the Hoosiers sit at 13-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Scarlet Knights enter the matchup with 46.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. IU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Indiana 89 vs. Rutgers 73
- Jan 30, 2019 - Rutgers 66 vs. Indiana 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Rutgers 76 vs. Indiana 69
- Feb 05, 2018 - Indiana 65 vs. Rutgers 43
- Jan 15, 2017 - Indiana 76 vs. Rutgers 57
- Dec 30, 2015 - Indiana 79 vs. Rutgers 72
