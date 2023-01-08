Who's Playing

Iowa @ Rutgers

Current Records: Iowa 9-6; Rutgers 11-4

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Jan. 8 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 48-46 at home and the Hawkeyes taking the second 84-74.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, sneaking past 91-89. Having forecasted a close win for Iowa, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their forward Kris Murray, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, RU didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins at home on Thursday as they won 64-50. RU's guard Paul Mulcahy filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

The Hawkeyes are now 9-6 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 11-4. Iowa is 4-4 after wins this year, RU 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.