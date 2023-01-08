Who's Playing
Iowa @ Rutgers
Current Records: Iowa 9-6; Rutgers 11-4
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Jan. 8 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 48-46 at home and the Hawkeyes taking the second 84-74.
Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, sneaking past 91-89. Having forecasted a close win for Iowa, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their forward Kris Murray, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, RU didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins at home on Thursday as they won 64-50. RU's guard Paul Mulcahy filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.
The Hawkeyes are now 9-6 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 11-4. Iowa is 4-4 after wins this year, RU 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Iowa 84 vs. Rutgers 74
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rutgers 48 vs. Iowa 46
- Feb 10, 2021 - Iowa 79 vs. Rutgers 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Rutgers 75
- Jan 22, 2020 - Iowa 85 vs. Rutgers 80
- Mar 02, 2019 - Rutgers 86 vs. Iowa 72
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa 71 vs. Rutgers 69
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rutgers 80 vs. Iowa 64
- Jan 31, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Rutgers 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Iowa 68 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Iowa 90 vs. Rutgers 76