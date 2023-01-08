Who's Playing

Iowa @ Rutgers

Current Records: Iowa 9-6; Rutgers 11-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Jan. 8 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 48-46 at home and Iowa taking the second 84-74.

The Scarlet Knights had enough points to win and then some against the Maryland Terrapins this past Thursday, taking their game 64-50. RU's guard Paul Mulcahy filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Indiana Hoosiers 91-89. It was another big night for Iowa's forward Kris Murray, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.

RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Scarlet Knights are now 11-4 while the Hawkeyes sit at 9-6. RU is 7-3 after wins this year, Iowa 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa have won eight out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.