The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action on Sunday. The Terps are 17-6 on the season and currently sixth in the Big Ten standings at 7-5. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 12-11 overall and ninth in the conference at 5-7. The two programs faced off three times last season, with Maryland winning and covering the spread in two of those head-to-head matchups.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Sunday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. The Terrapins are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Maryland vs. Rutgers spread: Maryland -9.5

Maryland vs. Rutgers over/under: 150.5 points

Maryland vs. Rutgers money line: Terrapins -541, Scarlet Knights +398

Why Rutgers can cover

Steve Pikiell's squad hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2022, but the Scarlet Knights had high hopes of returning to March Madness after signing five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. That pair has been as advertised, with Bailey averaging 20.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while Harper is averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

However, Rutgers hasn't gotten a lot of production from the rest of its roster. No other player is averaging more than 7.2 points per game and the Scarlet Knights will likely need to go on a big run to earn tourney consideration as an at-large. They have managed to cover the spread in six of their last seven games and won outright as underdogs over Illinois and Northwestern the last two Wednesdays.

Why Maryland can cover

Meanwhile, Kevin Willard and the Terps are rebounding nicely after enduring a sub-.500 season in 2023-24. Freshman center Derik Queen has provided a big boost for Maryland, as he's averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

The Terrapins are coming off a 73-70 loss to Ohio State on Thursday, but Julian Reese did manage a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Prior to the loss, Maryland had won six of its previous seven games and the program has also won 12 of its last 17 games against the Scarlet Knights.

The model has simulated Rutgers vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations.

