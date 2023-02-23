Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Current Records: Michigan 15-12; Rutgers 17-10

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines are 8-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Wolverines and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 75-67 at home and Michigan taking the second 71-62.

Michigan had enough points to win and then some against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, taking their game 84-72. Michigan got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dug McDaniel (18), guard Kobe Bufkin (17), center Hunter Dickinson (14), guard Jett Howard (10), and guard Joey Baker (10).

Meanwhile, RU escaped with a win on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. Guard Cam Spencer (22 points) was the top scorer for RU.

The Wolverines are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Michigan's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Michigan up to 15-12 and the Scarlet Knights to 17-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Michigan ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.7 on average. But RU comes into the matchup boasting the 20th most steals per game in college basketball at nine. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last nine games against Rutgers.