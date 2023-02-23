Who's Playing
Michigan @ Rutgers
Current Records: Michigan 15-12; Rutgers 17-10
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines are 8-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Michigan and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 75-67 at home and Michigan taking the second 71-62.
The Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. Michigan captured a comfortable 84-72 win. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dug McDaniel (18), guard Kobe Bufkin (17), center Hunter Dickinson (14), guard Jett Howard (10), and guard Joey Baker (10).
Meanwhile, RU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. The top scorer for the Scarlet Knights was guard Cam Spencer (22 points).
The Wolverines are now 15-12 while RU sits at 17-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.7. But RU ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won eight out of their last nine games against Rutgers.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Michigan 71 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 04, 2022 - Rutgers 75 vs. Michigan 67
- Feb 18, 2021 - Michigan 71 vs. Rutgers 64
- Feb 19, 2020 - Michigan 60 vs. Rutgers 52
- Feb 01, 2020 - Michigan 69 vs. Rutgers 63
- Feb 05, 2019 - Michigan 77 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 21, 2018 - Michigan 62 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 22, 2017 - Michigan 68 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 27, 2016 - Michigan 68 vs. Rutgers 57