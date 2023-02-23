Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Current Records: Michigan 15-12; Rutgers 17-10

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines are 8-1 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Michigan and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Scarlet Knights winning the first 75-67 at home and Michigan taking the second 71-62.

The Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. Michigan captured a comfortable 84-72 win. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dug McDaniel (18), guard Kobe Bufkin (17), center Hunter Dickinson (14), guard Jett Howard (10), and guard Joey Baker (10).

Meanwhile, RU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. The top scorer for the Scarlet Knights was guard Cam Spencer (22 points).

The Wolverines are now 15-12 while RU sits at 17-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.7. But RU ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last nine games against Rutgers.