Rutgers vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Current Records: Michigan 16-9; Rutgers 18-8

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Michigan has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Michigan took their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday by a conclusive 89-65 score. The Wolverines can attribute much of their success to forward Brandon Johns Jr., who had 14 points along with five rebounds, and guard Zavier Simpson, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, RU strolled past the Illinois Fighting Illini with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 72-57. RU guard Ron Harper Jr. looked sharp as he shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six boards.

The wins brought Michigan up to 16-9 and the Scarlet Knights to 18-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan comes into the contest boasting the 16th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.7. But RU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $78.70

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.