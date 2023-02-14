Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Rutgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-14; Rutgers 16-9

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights won both of their matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season (93-65 and 63-61) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. RU and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

RU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 69-60. A silver lining for RU was the play of guard Caleb McConnell, who had 14 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Nebraska beat the Wisconsin Badgers 73-63 this past Saturday. The Cornhuskers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keisei Tominaga (22), forward Derrick Walker (18), guard Sam Griesel (15), and guard Jamarques Lawrence (11).

The Scarlet Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Nebraska have struggled against the spread on the road.

RU is now 16-9 while Nebraska sits at 12-14. Nebraska is 4-7 after wins this season, and RU is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 14-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Scarlet Knights, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nebraska have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rutgers.