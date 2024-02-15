The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7) on Thursday night. Rutgers lost three straight games at the end of January, but it has bounced back with an impressive stretch to open February. Northwestern is coming off back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Penn State at home to remain in fourth place in the Big Ten standings. This is the lone meeting between the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats this season.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under is 131 points.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern spread: Rutgers -3.5

Rutgers vs. Northwestern over/under: 131 points

Rutgers vs. Northwestern money line: Rutgers: -162, Northwestern: +138

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers is coming off its best three-game stretch of the season, which began with a pair of road wins at Michigan and Maryland. The Scarlet Knights were 4.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines and 7.5-point underdogs against the Terrapins. They followed those victories with a blowout win over Wisconsin as 3-point home underdogs on Saturday, handing the Badgers their fourth straight loss.

Reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Jeremiah Williams had 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win over Wisconsin. He missed the beginning of the season due to NCAA eligibility issues, so that was his home debut. Rutgers has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and it has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is in strong form as well, picking up back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Penn State last week. The Wildcats covered the 6.5-point spread in their 80-68 win over the Cornhuskers, powered by a 22-point effort from veteran guard Boo Buie. Senior guard Ryan Langborg finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while junior guard Brooks Barnhizer posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats put together another balanced attack on Sunday, as all five starters scored in double figures in a 68-63 win over Penn State. Buie scored a team-high 15 points and dished out six assists, despite shooting just 4 of 14 from the floor. Northwestern has covered the spread in four of its last six games, while Rutgers is 5-10 in its last 15 conference games.

