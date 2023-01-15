Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Rutgers
Current Records: Ohio State 10-6; Rutgers 12-5
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 10-3 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. OSU and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights should still be riding high after a victory, while OSU will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for OSU as they fell 70-67 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for OSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. Five players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: forward Brice Sensabaugh (18), forward Justice Sueing (13), guard Sean McNeil (11), forward Zed Key (10), and guard Bruce Thornton (10).
Speaking of close games: RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, sneaking past 65-62. The Scarlet Knights' guard Cam Spencer did his thing and shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
OSU is now 10-6 while RU sits at 12-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.8. But RU enters the contest with 10.1 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Rutgers.
- Dec 08, 2022 - Ohio State 67 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 09, 2022 - Rutgers 66 vs. Ohio State 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 68
- Dec 23, 2020 - Ohio State 80 vs. Rutgers 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Ohio State 72 vs. Rutgers 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Ohio State 76 vs. Rutgers 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Ohio State 61
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Ohio State 68 vs. Rutgers 46
- Mar 08, 2017 - Rutgers 66 vs. Ohio State 57
- Feb 08, 2017 - Ohio State 70 vs. Rutgers 64
- Feb 13, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Rutgers 69
- Jan 13, 2016 - Ohio State 94 vs. Rutgers 68