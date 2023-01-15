Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Ohio State 10-6; Rutgers 12-5

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 10-3 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. OSU and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights should still be riding high after a victory, while OSU will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for OSU as they fell 70-67 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for OSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. Five players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: forward Brice Sensabaugh (18), forward Justice Sueing (13), guard Sean McNeil (11), forward Zed Key (10), and guard Bruce Thornton (10).

Speaking of close games: RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, sneaking past 65-62. The Scarlet Knights' guard Cam Spencer did his thing and shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

OSU is now 10-6 while RU sits at 12-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OSU comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.8. But RU enters the contest with 10.1 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Rutgers.