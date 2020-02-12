Rutgers vs. Ohio State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven model

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 15-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while Rutgers is 17-7 overall and 1-5 on the road. Ohio State enters Wednesday's matchup having won 11 of its last 13 games at home. Rutgers, meanwhile, is 5-0 against the spread in its last five road games. The Buckeyes are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Ohio State vs. Rutgers odds, while the over-under is set at 128. Before entering any Rutgers vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers spread: Ohio State -5.5

Ohio State vs. Rutgers over-under: 128 points

Ohio State vs. Rutgers money line: Ohio State -242, Rutgers +209

What you need to know about Ohio State

Ohio State is coming off a disappointing loss against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, losing 70-57 on the road. Forward Kaleb Wesson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting. Despite Sunday's subdued performance, Wesson has been Ohio State's main playmaker this season. In fact, Wesson has recorded a double-double in five of his last eight games.

Despite losing six of their last 10 games, the Buckeyes will enter Wednesday's contest full of confidence. That's because Ohio State is 7-2 in its last nine meetings against Rutgers.

What you need to know about Rutgers

Rutgers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, sneaking past 77-73. Guard Geo Baker was the offensive standout of the game for the Scarlet Knights, picking up 25 points and five assists in addition to six boards. For the season, Baker is averaging 10 points, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Rutgers has won three of its last five games overall and the Scarlet Knights have been sensational against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, Rutgers is 12-3 against the spread in its last 15 games.

