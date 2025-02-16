We've got another exciting Big Ten battle on Sunday's college basketball schedule as the Oregon Ducks and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 17-8 overall and 9-4 at home, while Rutgers is 12-13 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Ducks are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games at home, while the Scarlet Knights are 2-9 ATS in their past 11 games on the road.

Oregon is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Oregon odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 154.5 points. Before entering any Oregon vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Oregon vs. Rutgers spread: Oregon -7.5

Oregon vs. Rutgers over/under: 154.5 points

Oregon vs. Rutgers money line: Oregon: -333, Rutgers: +265

Oregon vs. Rutgers picks: See picks here

Oregon vs. Rutgers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Having struggled with five losses in a row, Oregon finally turned things around against Northwestern on Tuesday. The Ducks walked away with an 81-75 victory over the Wildcats. Oregon relied on the efforts of Jackson Shelstad, who went 8 for 11 en route to 26 points, and Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 19 points plus two steals.

Shelstad is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production in each of his last four games. Another player making a difference was Nate Bittle, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks. The Ducks are also 16-4 in their last 20 games at home on a Sunday. See which team to back here.

Why Rutgers can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rutgers on Wednesday, but the final result did not. The Scarlet Knights took an 84-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have struggled against the Hawkeyes recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had productive performances. One of the most active was Jeremiah Williams, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points and six rebounds. Despite losing five of their last seven games, the Scarlet Knights have covered the spread in six of their past nine matchups. See which team to back here.

How to make Oregon vs. Rutgers picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.