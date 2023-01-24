Who's Playing

Penn State @ Rutgers

Current Records: Penn State 13-6; Rutgers 13-6

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Nittany Lions winning the first 66-49 at home and RU taking the second 59-58.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Penn State proved too difficult a challenge. Penn State enjoyed a cozy 76-65 win over Nebraska. Penn State's guard Andrew Funk looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights ended up a good deal behind the Michigan State Spartans when they played this past Thursday, losing 70-57.

The Nittany Lions' victory brought them up to 13-6 while RU's defeat pulled them down to an identical 13-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Penn State enters the game with only 4.3 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. But RU comes into the contest boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 9.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.