Who's Playing
Penn State @ Rutgers
Current Records: Penn State 13-6; Rutgers 13-6
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Nittany Lions winning the first 66-49 at home and RU taking the second 59-58.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Penn State proved too difficult a challenge. Penn State enjoyed a cozy 76-65 win over Nebraska. Penn State's guard Andrew Funk looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights ended up a good deal behind the Michigan State Spartans when they played this past Thursday, losing 70-57.
The Nittany Lions' victory brought them up to 13-6 while RU's defeat pulled them down to an identical 13-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Penn State enters the game with only 4.3 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. But RU comes into the contest boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 9.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Rutgers 59 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 49
- Jan 21, 2021 - Penn State 75 vs. Rutgers 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Penn State 65 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 07, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rutgers 70 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 20, 2016 - Penn State 70 vs. Rutgers 58