Rutgers vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Rutgers vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Rutgers
Current Records: Purdue 11-9; Rutgers 15-5
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-0 against the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.
Purdue had enough points to win and then some against the Wisconsin Badgers last week, taking their matchup 70-51. The Boilermakers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Thompson (14), guard Sasha Stefanovic (12), center Matt Haarms (11), and forward Evan Boudreaux (10).
Meanwhile, RU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 75-72. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nebraska made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 11-9 and the Scarlet Knights to 15-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54
- Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75
- Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51
- Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55
- Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57
