Rutgers vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Rutgers

Current Records: Purdue 11-9; Rutgers 15-5

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-0 against the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.

Purdue had enough points to win and then some against the Wisconsin Badgers last week, taking their matchup 70-51. The Boilermakers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Thompson (14), guard Sasha Stefanovic (12), center Matt Haarms (11), and forward Evan Boudreaux (10).

Meanwhile, RU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 75-72. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nebraska made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 11-9 and the Scarlet Knights to 15-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.