Rutgers vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Rutgers vs. Purdue basketball game

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Rutgers

Current Records: Purdue 11-9; Rutgers 15-5

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-0 against the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Purdue and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.

Purdue had enough points to win and then some against the Wisconsin Badgers last week, taking their matchup 70-51. The Boilermakers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Thompson (14), guard Sasha Stefanovic (12), center Matt Haarms (11), and forward Evan Boudreaux (10).

Meanwhile, RU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 75-72. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nebraska made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins bumped the Boilermakers to 11-9 and the Scarlet Knights to 15-5. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.

  • Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54
  • Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51
  • Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories