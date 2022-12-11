Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Rutgers
Current Records: Seton Hall 5-4; Rutgers 6-3
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be playing at home against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
RU lost 67-66 to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from OSU's guard Tanner Holden with 0:01 remaining. The top scorer for RU was center Clifford Omoruyi (16 points).
Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Lincoln (PA) Lions on Wednesday and carried off an 82-55 win.
RU is now 6-3 while the Pirates sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average. Less enviably, Seton Hall is worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Seton Hall have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.
- Dec 12, 2021 - Seton Hall 77 vs. Rutgers 63
- Dec 14, 2019 - Rutgers 68 vs. Seton Hall 48
- Dec 15, 2018 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Rutgers 66
- Dec 16, 2017 - Rutgers 71 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Dec 23, 2016 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Rutgers 61
- Dec 05, 2015 - Seton Hall 84 vs. Rutgers 55