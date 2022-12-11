Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Rutgers

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-4; Rutgers 6-3

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be playing at home against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

RU lost 67-66 to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from OSU's guard Tanner Holden with 0:01 remaining. The top scorer for RU was center Clifford Omoruyi (16 points).

Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Lincoln (PA) Lions on Wednesday and carried off an 82-55 win.

RU is now 6-3 while the Pirates sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average. Less enviably, Seton Hall is worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won four out of their last six games against Rutgers.