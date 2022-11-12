Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Rutgers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 2-0; Rutgers 2-0

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Jersey Mike's Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The River Hawks made easy work of the Columbia Lions on Thursday and carried off an 89-62 win.

Meanwhile, RU was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They took their matchup at home on Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-50 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Guard Cam Spencer was the offensive standout of the contest for the Scarlet Knights, picking up 18 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 2-0 and RU to 2-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass Lowell comes into the contest boasting the 26th most points per game in college basketball at 70.7. But RU enters the matchup with only 66.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.