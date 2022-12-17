Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Rutgers

Current Records: Wake Forest 8-3; Rutgers 6-4

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at noon ET Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Wake Forest earned a 69-68 win in their most recent contest against RU in November of 2015.

The Demon Deacons skirted by the App. State Mountaineers 67-66 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Andrew Carr as the clock expired. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: Carr (20), guard Tyree Appleby (15), guard Daivien Williamson (12), and guard Cameron Hildreth (10).

Speaking of close games: RU entered their matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for RU as they fell 45-43 to Seton Hall.

Wake Forest have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Wake Forest against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Wake Forest's win lifted them to 8-3 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 6-4. Carr will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 20 points along with five boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Rutgers' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.