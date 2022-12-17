Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Rutgers

Current Records: Wake Forest 8-3; Rutgers 6-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET Dec. 17 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a win while the Scarlet Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored RU on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Seton Hall Pirates by a score of 45-43. That makes it the first time this season RU has let down their home crowd.

Speaking of close games: Wake Forest skirted by the App. State Mountaineers 67-66 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Andrew Carr as the clock expired. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: Carr (20), guard Tyree Appleby (15), guard Daivien Williamson (12), and guard Cameron Hildreth (10).

Rutgers' loss took them down to 6-4 while Wake Forest's victory pulled them up to 8-3. On Wednesday the Demon Deacons relied heavily on Carr, who had 20 points in addition to five boards. It will be up to Rutgers' defense to limit his damage on Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.