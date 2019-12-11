Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 6-3; Wisconsin 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are heading back home. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while RU will be stumbling in from a loss.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Michigan State Spartans took down the Scarlet Knights 77-65 on Sunday. G Ron Harper Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for RU; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin made easy work of the Indiana Hoosiers and carried off an 84-64 victory. G Kobe King and F Nate Reuvers were among the main playmakers for Wisconsin as the former had 24 points and the latter had 20 points. King's performance made up for a slower matchup against the NC State Wolfpack. King's points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Scarlet Knights are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4-1 against the spread.
The Scarlet Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams last met in last December as they fell 69-64 to the Badgers. Maybe the Scarlet Knights will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Louis Brown Athletic Center -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Scarlet Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Badgers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 125
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won four out of their last five games against Rutgers.
- Dec 03, 2018 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 05, 2018 - Rutgers 64 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Jan 28, 2017 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Rutgers 54
- Dec 27, 2016 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Rutgers 52
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Rutgers 57
