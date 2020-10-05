Ryan Mutombo announced his commitment to Georgetown on Sunday, following in the legacy of his father, Dikembe Mutombo, who starred for the Hoyas from 1988 to 1991 before going on to become one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. Like his father, Ryan Mutombo is a center.

He is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 71 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Mutombo chose the Hoyas over offers from Arizona, Tennessee and Stanford, among others. He is Georgetown's third top-100 commitment of coach Patrick Ewing's tenure. Ewing is entering his fourth season as coach still seeking the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015.

A player of Mutombo's caliber could be a force for the Hoyas in the Big East. He's Georgetown's fourth commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle and catapulted the class to the No. 14 spot nationally in the 247Sports's team ranking on Sunday.

Mutombo, who is set to be a senior at The Lovett School in Atlanta this season, told 247Sports in June that he wants to become "at least a 35 percent three-point shooter." If he does, Mutombo will have effectively added a wrinkle to his game that his father never possessed during an 18-year NBA career that came before NBA centers were asked to be outside shooting threats on offense.

But there are certainly some similarities in the games of Ryan and Dikembe. The scouting report on Ryan from former 247Sports director of basketball recruiting Evan Daniels reads as follows: