Former Florida State basketball Ryan Reid died Wednesday, French professional basketball club SLUC Nancy Basket shared. Reid spent four seasons with the Seminoles from 2006-10 as a key piece in the earlier years of the Leonard Hamilton era.

Reid appeared in 126 games and made 66 starts over his four-year career. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. His true impact often came in ways that didn't show up in the box score.

A tenacious defender and team-first player, Reid earned a reputation as one of the best defensive forwards in the country during his time in Tallahassee. He was often tasked with guarding opponents' top scorers and took pride in doing the dirty work for a program that was building toward national relevance.

Reid became a team captain as a senior in 2009–10, helping Florida State reach the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year -- the first time the Seminoles had done so in 15 years. Reid was part of a core group that helped Florida State secure 88 wins over his four seasons, more than any other player in program history at the time. He also became one of just three Seminoles at the time to appear in postseason play in all four years of their college career.

Reid was selected in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft, going No. 57 overall to the Indiana Pacers, who traded his rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played in just five games with the franchise during the 2011-12 season, totaling eight points and two rebounds.

Reid later played internationally in Canada, France, Japan and Puerto Rico.