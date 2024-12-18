Halftime Report

S. Carolina is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-26 lead against Clemson.

S. Carolina entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Clemson step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Clemson 9-2, S. Carolina 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the S. Carolina Gamecocks in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Colonial Life Arena. Despite being away, the Tigers are looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Clemson is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Memphis just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 87-82 to the Tigers. That makes it the first time this season Clemson has let down their home crowd.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Ian Schieffelin was another key player, posting 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina waltzed into their contest on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They put the hurt on the Spartans with a sharp 73-53 victory. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 20 points or more this season.

Nick Pringle and Collin Murray-Boyles were among the main playmakers for S. Carolina as the former went 8 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Clemson's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-2. As for S. Carolina, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Clemson has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid victory over S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 72-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Clemson is a slight 2.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 5 out of their last 8 games against S. Carolina.