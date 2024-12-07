Halftime Report

East Carolina has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against S. Carolina.

East Carolina came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: East Carolina 7-2, S. Carolina 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Pirates were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

East Carolina will head out to face S. Carolina after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. East Carolina fell 67-53 to UNCW. The match marked the Pirates' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Riley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. Jayshayne Woodard was another key player, scoring eight points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UNCW posted 17.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina made easy work of Boston College on Tuesday and carried off a 73-51 victory. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 22 points or more this season.

East Carolina's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-2. As for S. Carolina, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: East Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only S. Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, S. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This will be East Carolina's first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

S. Carolina is a big 10.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Carolina and East Carolina both have 1 win in their last 2 games.