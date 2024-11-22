Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, S. Carolina looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Mercer.

If S. Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Mercer will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Mercer 2-2, S. Carolina 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for S. Carolina. They will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, S. Carolina lost to Indiana on the road by a decisive 87-71 margin.

Despite the defeat, S. Carolina had strong showings from Nick Pringle, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Morris Ugusuk, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Ugusuk a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Mercer couldn't handle South Alabama on Saturday and fell 75-66.

Mercer struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

S. Carolina's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-2. As for Mercer, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

S. Carolina is a big 18-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

