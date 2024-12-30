Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Presbyterian 7-7, S. Carolina 9-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Blue Hose fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the S. Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Presbyterian fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Manhattan last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 86-81 to the Jaspers. It was the first time this season that the Blue Hose let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina waltzed into their match last Sunday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Highlanders 74-48. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

S. Carolina's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Collin Murray-Boyles, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. Murray-Boyles has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Nick Pringle was another key player, earning 12 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Presbyterian's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-7. As for S. Carolina, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only S. Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the game looks promising for S. Carolina, as the team is favored by a full 18.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

S. Carolina is a big 18.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.