Texas A&M Aggies @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Texas A&M 16-5, S. Carolina 10-11

What to Know

Texas A&M is 2-8 against S. Carolina since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Despite being away, the Aggies are looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, Texas A&M earned a 75-68 win over Oklahoma.

Texas A&M's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Henry Coleman III, who posted 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Coleman III had some trouble finding his footing against Texas on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Andersson Garcia, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 33 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 71-60 to Georgia.

The losing side was boosted by Collin Murray-Boyles, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five assists and five rebounds. He is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Jamarii Thomas was another key player, posting 19 points in addition to two steals.

Texas A&M's win bumped their record up to 16-5. As for S. Carolina, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Texas A&M couldn't quite finish off S. Carolina in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 70-68. Can Texas A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M is a solid 5.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

S. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.