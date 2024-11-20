Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-1, S. Dak. State 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Southern Miss blew past Loyola (N.O.), posting a 104-65 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-32.

Southern Miss was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Loyola (N.O.) only racked up 15.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask S. Dak. State). They blew past Mount Marty, posting an 89-41 win. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded the Jackrabbits with their most commanding win of the season.

Southern Miss now has a winning record of 2-1. As for S. Dak. State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Southern Miss' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs S. Dak. State over their last one matchups.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

S. Dak. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.