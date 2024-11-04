Halftime Report

A win for Charleston would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Charleston leads 45-42 over S. Illinois.

If Charleston keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, S. Illinois will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Charleston 0-0, S. Illinois 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the S. Illinois Salukis. Tip off is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sanford Pentagon.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Charleston smashed the glass last season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for S. Illinois, though, as they averaged only 32.7.

Looking back to last season, Charleston had a stellar season and finished 24-7. Similarly, S. Illinois assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Looking forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-2 record against the spread.

Charleston ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 20-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $300.03. Sadly, S. Illinois will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-9 as such last year.

Odds

Charleston is a 3.5-point favorite against S. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

