Evansville Aces @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Evansville 4-9, S. Illinois 5-8

What to Know

S. Illinois is 9-1 against Evansville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center.

Last Sunday, S. Illinois came up short against N. Iowa and fell 78-67. The Salukis have struggled against the Panthers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

S. Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jarrett Hensley, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hensley a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Evansville came into Sunday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They strolled past Missouri State with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 57-40.

Evansville's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joshua Hughes led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Hughes' performance made up for a slower matchup against Ball State last Saturday.

S. Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Evansville, their win bumped their record up to 4-9.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: S. Illinois has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given S. Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Illinois beat Evansville 65-53 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does S. Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Evansville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

S. Illinois is a big 8.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

S. Illinois has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.