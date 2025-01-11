Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Missouri State 7-9, S. Illinois 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, S. Illinois is heading back home. They and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Banterra Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

S. Illinois' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Belmont on Wednesday. S. Illinois took a 90-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Belmont.

Ali Dibba put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Kennard Davis, who scored 13 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took an 80-63 bruising from UIC. The Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Zaxton King, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Bradley on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

S. Illinois has traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season. As for Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

S. Illinois and Missouri State were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but S. Illinois came up empty-handed after a 76-75 loss. Can S. Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Illinois.