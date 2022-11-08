The 2022-23 college basketball season got underway on Monday with some of the top teams in the country in action. No. 8 UCLA hosted Sacramento State in a game that was well in hand in the final seconds, but that didn't mean that people weren't interested in the final score from a betting standpoint.

After Sacramento State guard Zach Chappell lost the ball, UCLA's Dylan Andrews dished the ball to teammate Amani Bailey, who converted a slam dunk just before time expired.

Bailey's dunk put an exclamation point on the Bruins' 76-50 win -- and also helped cover the 25.5-point spread.

For those that bet on UCLA, they were very happy that the Bruins were able to get a late steal and take one final shot. For those on the Sacramento State side of this particular bet, they probably weren't as thrilled.

Sacramento State gave UCLA a pretty significant fight in the opening half before the Bruins pulled away to take a 39-25 lead into halftime. In the final 20 minutes, the Bruins outscored the Hornets, 37-25, to come away with the win thanks to a game-high 17 points from junior guard Jaylen Clark.

Oftentimes, teams will dribble out the clock when they have a big lead in the final seconds. For those that placed wagers on the Sacramento State side of the spread, they probably wish that would've been the case this time around.