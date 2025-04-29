NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is joining Sacramento State as its general manager, CBS Sports confirms. O'Neal's position with the school will be an unpaid role, according to ESPN. O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, committed to play for new coach Mike Bibby at Sac State earlier this offseason. The younger O'Neal played for Florida A&M last season and was one of the first commitments Bibby landed out of the transfer portal.

The former NBA star is the latest prominent figure to take a job as a college basketball general manager, joining Steph Curry (Davidson), Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Terance Mann (Florida State).

O'Neal's ties to the Sacramento area extend back to his stint as a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013-22. O'Neal, a 15-time NBA All-Star, has served as a longtime sports analyst for "Inside The NBA" on TNT during his post-playing career.

Bibby played for the Sacramento Kings from 2001-08 during the franchise's heyday and most recently served as a TV analyst for NBC Sports California.